Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.05

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,443,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 864,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 686,449 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,705,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 651,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 464,285 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

