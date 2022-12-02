Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,367,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after buying an additional 1,145,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after buying an additional 643,254 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %

ETRN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

