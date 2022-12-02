ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

HACK opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $62.46.

