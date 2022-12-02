Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.