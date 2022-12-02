Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $228.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $271.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

