Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 191,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,869 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 49.9% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $73.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

