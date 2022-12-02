First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.46

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $818.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

