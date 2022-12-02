First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,274 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 102,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $168.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

