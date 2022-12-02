FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

