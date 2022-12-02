FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average is $208.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

