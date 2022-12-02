Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fluor were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $33.73 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

