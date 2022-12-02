Fmr LLC Acquires 1,363,173 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Phreesia worth $155,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $57.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

