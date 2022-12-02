Fmr LLC Acquires 541,698 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $154,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

SNV stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

