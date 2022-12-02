Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $152,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 88,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
