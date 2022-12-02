Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $161,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
