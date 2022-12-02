Fmr LLC Buys 108,581 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,581 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $159,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

