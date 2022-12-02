Fmr LLC Buys 2,222,467 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 238.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $155,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.54 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

