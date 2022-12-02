Fmr LLC Buys 51,667 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $158,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

