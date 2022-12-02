Fmr LLC Buys 6,293,254 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,293,254 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $153,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.