Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $165,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $87.62 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

