Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,566,971 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Methanex worth $154,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 715,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

