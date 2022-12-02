Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,421 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $167,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

BOKF opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

