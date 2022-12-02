Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955,393 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $154,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

OFC opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

