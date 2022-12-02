Fmr LLC Has $150.17 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $150,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 139,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,777 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.