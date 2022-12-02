Fmr LLC Has $151.86 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $151,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 675,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 43,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.66%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

