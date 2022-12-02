Fmr LLC Has $153.12 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,989 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $153,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 474,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,378,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,063,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 1.2 %

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

