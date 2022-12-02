Fmr LLC Has $155.23 Million Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,544 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $155,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $38,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $25,542,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth $7,726,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $31.05 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

