Fmr LLC Has $156.51 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418,886 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $156,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

