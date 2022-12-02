Fmr LLC Has $159.43 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146,550 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $159,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.43 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

