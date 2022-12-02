Fmr LLC Has $163.33 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,175 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Axonics worth $163,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,276.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

AXNX stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

