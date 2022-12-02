Fmr LLC Has $166.12 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180,051 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $166,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

