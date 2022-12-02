Fmr LLC Has $167.23 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $167,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.