Fmr LLC Increases Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283,917 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $157,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,502,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,897,000 after buying an additional 496,641 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

About ArcelorMittal

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

