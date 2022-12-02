Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,468 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $159,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 963,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,263.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 568,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 190.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 524,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

EAF stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

