Fmr LLC Purchases 250,276 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $162,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

