Fmr LLC Purchases 339,923 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,351,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,923 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $161,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

