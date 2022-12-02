Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Revolve Group worth $158,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,484,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 336,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 885,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 261,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RVLV opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

