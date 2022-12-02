Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $162,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 261,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

