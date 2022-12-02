Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 781,801 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $150,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Shares of CW opened at $178.49 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.31 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.