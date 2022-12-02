Fmr LLC Sells 16,627 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $151,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,739.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,235.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4,232.45.

Insider Transactions at NVR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.