Fmr LLC Sells 318,760 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,760 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $167,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $43,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $281,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATS CBOE opened at $126.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,357 shares of company stock worth $1,366,897. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

