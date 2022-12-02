Fmr LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,696,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $163,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $530,336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,151,000 after acquiring an additional 171,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 518,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWA stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

