Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,542 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $167,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,628,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.