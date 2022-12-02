Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,542 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $167,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,628,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.