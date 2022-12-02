Fmr LLC Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,409,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 360,920 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $160,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

