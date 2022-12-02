Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

