Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 256,028 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,028 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

