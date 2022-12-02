Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,315 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

