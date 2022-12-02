Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 91,700 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 45.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE LICY opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of ($1.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.