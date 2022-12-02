Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 425,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 10.18 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

