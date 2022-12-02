Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 198,921 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

